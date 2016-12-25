Brain changes seen in pregnancy, may ...

Brain changes seen in pregnancy, may help preparing for baby

When researchers compared brain scans of women before and after pregnancy, they spotted some differences in 11 locations. They also found hints that the alterations help women prepare for motherhood.

