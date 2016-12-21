Blown transformer causes short outage...

Blown transformer causes short outage for 5,800 people Read Story KIII Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KIII

A blown transformer at Holly and Airline caused a power outage Tuesday morning for more than 5,800 American Electric Power Texas customers in Corpus Christi. Reported outages occurred on Rodd Field Road, Meadow Oaks and other areas on the southside of town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... 29 min Smiley 4
Next Carroll HS football coach 43 min Tigers 31
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 56 min Day regular 3,931
News Steely Dan vs. Wilson (Jul '06) 6 hr Hmmm 4
Nora from texas nugget 6 hr wondering 3
Tinker trombley 7 hr Ugly 3
Rap Scene...Leave Comments!!! 8 hr The Prodigy 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,958

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC