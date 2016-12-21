A boater was rescued early Tuesday mo...

A boater was rescued early Tuesday morning when he got lost in the fog.

The city of Corpus Christi is dealing with large amounts of fog overnight and it led to a rescue situation in Flour Bluff. Just after midnight, rescue units were called as a boat was unable to return to the Bluffs Landing Marina after getting lost in the fog.

