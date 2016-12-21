A boater was rescued early Tuesday morning when he got lost in the fog.
The city of Corpus Christi is dealing with large amounts of fog overnight and it led to a rescue situation in Flour Bluff. Just after midnight, rescue units were called as a boat was unable to return to the Bluffs Landing Marina after getting lost in the fog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water
|4 hr
|Wouldnt you like ...
|1
|Monica Robles
|6 hr
|Barbaby361
|1
|The Perfumery (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Holly
|2
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|11 hr
|Beachlover442
|3,928
|Clinton's are trash
|14 hr
|PunkRockerForHillary
|7
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|20 hr
|insider
|7
|chics that like their butthole eatn (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Always ready
|14
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC