22-year-old Justin Quintero was killed in a hit and run crash on the morning of December 18.
The grieving family and friends of a man killed in a weekend hit and run accident wants justice. They're urging the driver who police say caused the crash to come forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Next Carroll HS football coach
|11 min
|shutyoface
|5
|Any Hot Bisexual guys in CC???
|21 min
|MotoMan361
|5
|Conns chicks
|2 hr
|Pimp101
|4
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|MarchOfThePigs
|21
|Wet moon open
|6 hr
|MeatPopsicle
|12
|Where are the streetwalkers? (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|MushroomStamper
|24
|Shoe Danglers
|6 hr
|EyeCYou
|10
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC