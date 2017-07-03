U2, Eagles tribute bands will play Corona outdoor series
U2 tribute band L.A.vation - shown at the 710 Day festival on July 10, 2014, in Alhambra - will jam July 20 in Concerts on the Green, a summer night concert series outside Corona City Hall that begins Thursday, July 13, 2017. U2 tribute band L.A.vation will be among the bands jamming in a summer night outdoor concert series in Corona that begins Thursday, July 13. Concerts on the Green, a four-part Thursday night concert series outside Corona City Hall, also includes an Eagles tribute band, Desperado.
