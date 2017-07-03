The closures will be in place from We...

The closures will be in place from Wednesday, July 5, to Saturday, July 8

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Some ramps and connectors on the 91 Freeway through Corona will be closed at night this week as work related to the new toll lanes continues. On Wednesday, July 5, the southbound connector from the 71 Freeway to the westbound 91 Freeway will be shut from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The southbound connector from the 71 to the westbound 91 will be closed Friday, July 7, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The westbound 91 Green River Road off-ramp will be closed Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitat... Sun Newsroom_LA 1
Review: New Joy Baptist Church Jul 2 NEW JOY BAPTIST C... 1
DrugsYosemite Circle Jun 23 NO to Illegal Drugs 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11) Jun 17 Eman 21
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation Jun 14 DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center Jun 14 INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,432 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC