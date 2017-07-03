The closures will be in place from Wednesday, July 5, to Saturday, July 8

Some ramps and connectors on the 91 Freeway through Corona will be closed at night this week as work related to the new toll lanes continues. On Wednesday, July 5, the southbound connector from the 71 Freeway to the westbound 91 Freeway will be shut from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The southbound connector from the 71 to the westbound 91 will be closed Friday, July 7, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The westbound 91 Green River Road off-ramp will be closed Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

