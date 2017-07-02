One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries
Occupants safely evacuated after an El Cerrito residence caught fire Sunday evening, July 2, according to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department news release. The fire was reported at 9:21 p.m. near Corona and firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames from the home on arrival.
