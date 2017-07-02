Group of motorcyclists scramble traffic on 15 Freeway in Corona
A large group of motorcyclists scrambled traffic Sunday afternoon on the 15 Freeway in Corona, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Witnesses reported seeing "hundreds" of motorcyclists stopping traffic in the southbound lanes and "starting fights with passing motorists" just after 1 p.m. north of Ontario Avenue, the log said.
Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
