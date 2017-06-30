Fourth of July Parades, Fireworks Sho...

Fourth of July Parades, Fireworks Shows Planned Countywide

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Desert Star Weekly

Corona's traditional "Main Street U.S.A Parade" will begin about 9 a.m. at Ontario and Main streets, featuring law enforcement units, fire engines, marching bands, military hardware and show animals. The procession will travel about a mile, concluding at Olive and Main streets around noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Desert Star Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitat... 18 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Review: New Joy Baptist Church Sun NEW JOY BAPTIST C... 1
DrugsYosemite Circle Jun 23 NO to Illegal Drugs 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11) Jun 17 Eman 21
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation Jun 14 DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center Jun 14 INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,619 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC