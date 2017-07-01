Fender Center for the Performing Arts...

Fender Center for the Performing Arts in Corona hopes to draw those...

Members of the adult rock music class perform during a practice session at the Fender Center for the Performing Arts in Corona, Ca., Monday, June 19, 2017. Fender Center for the Performing Arts is now expanding low-cost rock music lessons in guitar, voice, drums and keyboards to adults after 20 years of kids rocking free.

