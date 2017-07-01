Father, son sentenced in deadly family fight in Corona
A father and son who killed a family member outside of their Corona home were each sentenced today to varying terms of probation. Johnny White Cepeda, 43, and Johnny Guerrero Cepeda, 22, both of Corona, each pleaded guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter.
