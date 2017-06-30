BYU football: Four Cougar prospects shine at The Opening
It's not often that BYU has four legitimate recruiting prospects take part in a prestigious national recruiting showcase, but that was the case for this past week's The Opening. The Opening is an event held at Nike's world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, and features what some regard as the top 160 players in the country.
