With Prado Dama s Bicentennial mural ...

With Prado Dama s Bicentennial mural appearing doomed, supporters say they're not giving up

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Ron Kammeyer, left, and Perry Schaefer, the designers and painters of the Bicentennial Freedom Mural pose in front of the mural at the Prado Dam pullout off the 71 Freeway in Corona, CA., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The painters and preservationists are locked in a battle with the U.S. Army Corps to save the bicentennial Prado Dam mural.

