With Prado Dama s Bicentennial mural appearing doomed, supporters say they're not giving up
Ron Kammeyer, left, and Perry Schaefer, the designers and painters of the Bicentennial Freedom Mural pose in front of the mural at the Prado Dam pullout off the 71 Freeway in Corona, CA., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The painters and preservationists are locked in a battle with the U.S. Army Corps to save the bicentennial Prado Dam mural.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|Jun 8
|El Cerrito raised
|16
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 4
|El Cerrito raised
|19
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|life
|4
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|May 19
|machine 94
|89
|Collett/Promenade Apts
|May 12
|Stop the insanity
|1
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May '17
|Patricia Parks
|20
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC