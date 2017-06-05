The victim was a passenger of a Coron...

The victim was a passenger of a Corona man who has been arrested.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A Corona man whose passenger was killed in a head-on crash in the Mead Valley area south of Riverside on Sunday, June 4, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities say. Eric Bahena, 23, was driving a 1997 Subaru west on Cajalco Road west of Wood Road with an adult female passenger about 12:20 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ... Jun 4 GOODWILL RIVERSIDE 61
Review: Wendy's Jun 4 WENDYS RIVERSIDE 1
time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11) Jun 4 El Cerrito raised 19
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Chino Transit Center May 30 OMNITRANS CHINO 1
Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 4
Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 life 4
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC