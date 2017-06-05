The victim was a passenger of a Corona man who has been arrested.

A Corona man whose passenger was killed in a head-on crash in the Mead Valley area south of Riverside on Sunday, June 4, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities say. Eric Bahena, 23, was driving a 1997 Subaru west on Cajalco Road west of Wood Road with an adult female passenger about 12:20 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

