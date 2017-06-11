The man's body was found Sunday morni...

The man's body was found Sunday morning in Chase Park, across from Santiago High School

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A man found dead Sunday morning, June 11, in Chase Park in Corona is believed to have committed suicide, police Sgt. Paul Mercado said.

