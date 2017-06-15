The Knights of Columbus holds the competition every year.
Students from St. Edward Catholic School in Corona took the top four places in this year's Patriotic Essay Contest, conducted annually by the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor Flanagan Fourth Degree Assembly 0059, Riverside. The contest was open to seventh and eighth-grade students at the five parochial schools within the Knights' jurisdiction, according to a news release.
