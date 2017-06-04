The fire was beginning to impact northbound traffic on Interstate 15 at
Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department firefighters responded to a brush fire that burned south of Corona on Sunday, June 4. The fire was reported at 10:56 a.m. on Cajalco Road, according to the Fire Department's website. An hour later, the incident was still an active one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ...
|Sun
|GOODWILL RIVERSIDE
|61
|Review: Wendy's
|Sun
|WENDYS RIVERSIDE
|1
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Sun
|El Cerrito raised
|19
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Review: Chino Transit Center
|May 30
|OMNITRANS CHINO
|1
|Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|4
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|life
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC