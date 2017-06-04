The fire was beginning to impact nort...

The fire was beginning to impact northbound traffic on Interstate 15 at

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department firefighters responded to a brush fire that burned south of Corona on Sunday, June 4. The fire was reported at 10:56 a.m. on Cajalco Road, according to the Fire Department's website. An hour later, the incident was still an active one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Goodwill Southern California Riverside ... Sun GOODWILL RIVERSIDE 61
Review: Wendy's Sun WENDYS RIVERSIDE 1
time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11) Sun El Cerrito raised 19
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Chino Transit Center May 30 OMNITRANS CHINO 1
Riverside Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 4
Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 life 4
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC