The district also earned the honor from the School Safety Advocacy Council in 2015

The School Safety Advocacy Council honored the Corona-Norco Unified School District for Project Safety Net , which includes partnerships between school officials, police, students, parents and community groups. As part of the program, the district has security attendants at all middle and high schools who receive training to deal with bullying, fights, gang behavior, drugs, graffiti and other issues.

