The district also earned the honor from the School Safety Advocacy Council in 2015
The School Safety Advocacy Council honored the Corona-Norco Unified School District for Project Safety Net , which includes partnerships between school officials, police, students, parents and community groups. As part of the program, the district has security attendants at all middle and high schools who receive training to deal with bullying, fights, gang behavior, drugs, graffiti and other issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|Jun 23
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|Eman
|21
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC