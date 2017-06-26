Takata bankruptcy: What car owners ne...

Takata bankruptcy: What car owners need to know about defective airbags

Takata Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection in the biggest postwar Japanese corporate failure in the manufacturing industry, as the 84-year-old company buckled under liabilities from millions of recalled airbags that have been linked to more than a dozen deaths. The Tokyo-based company and its units filed for creditor protection in the U.S. and Japan.

