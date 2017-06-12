Summer months can be deadly for teen drivers, AAA study says
With most kids out of school and summer almost here, local law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to keep teens safe behind the wheel. Sixteen- and 17-year old drivers are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a fatal crash, new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows.
