Stolen car driven by 17-year-old had goods stolen from OC, Corona police say

11 hrs ago

Corona police say they found property that appeared to have been taken in vehicle burglaries in Orange County after pulling over a 17-year-old driving a reported stolen car on Thursday, June 22. The incident began just after 10 a.m. when the Riverside police helicopter crew told Corona police that they were following a stolen Honda Civic in the area of Hidden Valley Road and the I-15, Corona police said in a news release posted on their Facebook page . Corona police picked up the chase, and the Honda stopped on Lilac Street near Via Santiago.

