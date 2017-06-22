Stolen car driven by 17-year-old had goods stolen from OC, Corona police say
Corona police say they found property that appeared to have been taken in vehicle burglaries in Orange County after pulling over a 17-year-old driving a reported stolen car on Thursday, June 22. The incident began just after 10 a.m. when the Riverside police helicopter crew told Corona police that they were following a stolen Honda Civic in the area of Hidden Valley Road and the I-15, Corona police said in a news release posted on their Facebook page . Corona police picked up the chase, and the Honda stopped on Lilac Street near Via Santiago.
