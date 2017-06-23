Small size, flexibility are draws for new Corona-Norco a hybrida school
When she starts high school this fall, Brooklyn Burns won't have to worry about being just another face in a crowd of classmates. Burns will have a flexible schedule that lets her study at home three days a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|16 hr
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|Eman
|21
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC