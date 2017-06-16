Police: Ex-boyfriend arrested in November death of well-liked Corona mother
On Thursday, June 15 Corona Police detectives arrested 42-year-old Mark Aaron Brierley for the homicide, a statement released Friday said. Mark Aaron Brierley, 42, was arrested Thursday, June 15, 2017 in the November 2016 death of Corona mother Sharmon Intili.
