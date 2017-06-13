New express buses to offer rapid rides between Riverside and Corona
Jose Quezada, a mechanic for the Riverside Transit Agency, locks the door of a new RapidLink express bus Friday, June 9. New buses set to roll this summer should get riders from Riverside to Corona - one of the region's most heavily traveled routes - 30 percent faster. The new express bus service, dubbed RapidLink, will start Aug. 28 and take people from UC Riverside through downtown to the Metrolink station in Corona with fewer stops than regular buses.
