Motorcyclist run over, killed by big-rig on 91 Freeway in Corona
A motorcyclist died Saturday, June 17, after falling off his motorcycle on the 91 Freeway in Corona and getting run over by a big-rig. Stephen Moore, 45, was pronounced dead five minutes after the crash was reported at 3:51 p.m. Saturday in the freeway's westbound lanes west of Serfas Club Drive, according to news releases from the Riverside County Coroner's Office and California Highway Patrol.
