Motorcyclist run over, killed by big-rig on 91 Freeway in Corona

A motorcyclist died Saturday, June 17, after falling off his motorcycle on the 91 Freeway in Corona and getting run over by a big-rig. Stephen Moore, 45, was pronounced dead five minutes after the crash was reported at 3:51 p.m. Saturday in the freeway's westbound lanes west of Serfas Club Drive, according to news releases from the Riverside County Coroner's Office and California Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.