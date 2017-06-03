Man who fell from 15 freeway connector in Corona is IDa d
Moses Cota, 44, of Corona was identified as the man killed Tuesday evening, May 30, when he stopped his vehicle on the connector bridge between the northbound I- 15 and westbound 91 Freeway in Corona and fell onto lanes of the 15, Riverside County Coroner's Office Sgt. Todd Grimm, said Friday.
