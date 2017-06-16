Man sentenced for killing Corona bar patron, wounding another
A man who fatally stabbed a Corona bar patron and slashed another in a night of unprovoked attacks was sentenced Friday, June 16 to 37 years to life in state prison. Jesus Gonzalez Gutierrez, 26, was convicted last month of first-degree murder, attempted murder and sentence-enhancing weapon and great bodily injury allegations for the 2015 offenses, during which 67-year-old John "Jack" Fuller of Sun Valley was slain .
