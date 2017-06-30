Man accused of assaulting women in Co...

Man accused of assaulting women in Corona pleads not guilty

A man accused of groping women at a Corona park and outside a shopping center pleaded not guilty Friday, June 30 to misdemeanor charges. Dorsey, who is charged with three counts of sexual battery, was arraigned before Riverside County Superior Court Judge Robert Nagby, who scheduled a trial-setting conference for July 21 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

