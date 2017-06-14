Inland area has 400,000 cars with defective Takata airbags, group says
Julia Landa speaks about her friend, Delia Robles, who was killed because of a defective airbag in her car last, during a Wednesday, June 14, news conference in Riverside. Wearing a necklace with "sister" engraved on it and some of friend Delia Robles' ashes inside, Julia Landa said she was angry her friend died in an accident that could have been prevented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|3 hr
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Wed
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Wed
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Wed
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Wed
|METROLINK
|1
|Review: Burger King
|Wed
|BURGER KING RIVER...
|1
|Fake Jewish con man Ari Crockett in my home! (Jan '12)
|Jun 13
|JD Cahill
|22
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC