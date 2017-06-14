Inland area has 400,000 cars with defective Takata airbags, group says

Julia Landa speaks about her friend, Delia Robles, who was killed because of a defective airbag in her car last, during a Wednesday, June 14, news conference in Riverside. Wearing a necklace with "sister" engraved on it and some of friend Delia Robles' ashes inside, Julia Landa said she was angry her friend died in an accident that could have been prevented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.