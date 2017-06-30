Home Gardens Library in Corona to scr...

Home Gardens Library in Corona to screen a oeCloudy with a Chance of Meatballsa

14 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The Home Gardens Library in Corona will show the family movie, "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," Friday, July 7. The free screening is at 3 p.m. The movie will be shown in the Community Room at the Home Gardens Library, 3785 Neece St. It is part of the Riverside County Library System.

