Home Gardens Library in Corona to screen a oeCloudy with a Chance of Meatballsa
The Home Gardens Library in Corona will show the family movie, "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," Friday, July 7. The free screening is at 3 p.m. The movie will be shown in the Community Room at the Home Gardens Library, 3785 Neece St. It is part of the Riverside County Library System.
