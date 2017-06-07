Hikers to mark Skyline Drivea s 90 years in Corona with Roaring a 20s photo

From left, Corona co-founder Robert "R.B." Taylor holds a bottle of orange juice as he stands with town pioneers, Corona chamber officials and other residents at the entrance to Tin Mine Canyon during the dedication ceremony for "Corona Skyline Drive," now known as Skyline Drive, on May 4, 1927. Hikers and historians will wear 1920s garb to recreate the photo for the road's 90th anniversary on June 10, 2017.

