Group reenacts historic Corona photo; see the new picture

Decked out in period clothes, a group of hikers and preservationists recently recreated a photo from 1927 that features Corona city founder R.B. Taylor and others dedicating Skyline Drive. From left, Corona co-founder Robert R.B. Taylor holds a bottle of orange juice as he stands with town pioneers, Corona chamber officials and other residents at the entrance to Tin Mine Canyon during the dedication ceremony for Corona Skyline Drive, now known as Skyline Drive, on May 4, 1927.

