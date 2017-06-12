Fireworks Illegal in the City of Corona

Fireworks Illegal in the City of Corona

Monday Jun 12

Corona, CA - The City of Corona would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to possess, discharge, or sell fireworks. Residents should adhere to the "no fireworks" law throughout the City of Corona .

Corona, CA

