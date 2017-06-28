Duo who stole $11,000 in checks in Corona get probation for identity theft
A man and woman who committed mail theft and check fraud in Corona to steal nearly $11,000 were each sentenced Wednesday, June 28, to probation. Sergio Juan Castillo, 29, and Loranna Veanca Esquivel, 23, each pleaded guilty last month to two counts of felony identity theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|Jun 23
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|Eman
|21
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC