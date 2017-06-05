Corona: Summer Concerts On The Green

Corona: Summer Concerts On The Green

Corona, CA - Enjoy an evening of cool tunes and refreshing rhythms at the City of Corona's Annual Summer Concerts on the Green! Each concert will take place Thursdays, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., on the South Lawn of Corona City Hall. Arrive early with your chair and blanket to enjoy food and drinks available for purchase.

