Corona: Summer Concerts On The Green
Corona, CA - Enjoy an evening of cool tunes and refreshing rhythms at the City of Corona's Annual Summer Concerts on the Green! Each concert will take place Thursdays, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., on the South Lawn of Corona City Hall. Arrive early with your chair and blanket to enjoy food and drinks available for purchase.
