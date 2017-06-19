Corona Ridgeline Park Splash Pad Open...

Corona Ridgeline Park Splash Pad Opens July 3rd

CORONA, CA - The City of Corona's newest splash pad will open just in time to beat the heat of summer in Sierra Del Oro! After three months of construction, the Ridgeline Park Splash Pad located at 2850 Ridgeline Drive in Corona will open to the public on Monday, July 3, 2017. Residents are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at Ridgeline Park at 10 a.m. that morning.

