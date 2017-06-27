Bright Futures Academy in Riverside a " suspended after a studenta s...
State education officials have cleared Bright Futures Academy, an embattled school for special needs children, to again accept new students at its Riverside campus. The California Department of Education suspended admissions at the school in March because of health and safety violations stemming from the death of Anthony Corona , an 18-year-old autistic student who died in December after an altercation on a school bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|Jun 23
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|Eman
|21
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC