Bright Futures Academy in Riverside a...

Bright Futures Academy in Riverside a " suspended after a studenta s...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

State education officials have cleared Bright Futures Academy, an embattled school for special needs children, to again accept new students at its Riverside campus. The California Department of Education suspended admissions at the school in March because of health and safety violations stemming from the death of Anthony Corona , an 18-year-old autistic student who died in December after an altercation on a school bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DrugsYosemite Circle Jun 23 NO to Illegal Drugs 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11) Jun 17 Eman 21
Review: California Department of Rehabilitation Jun 14 DEPT OF REHABILIT... 1
Review: Inland Regional Center Jun 14 INLAND REGIONAL C... 1
Review: Social Vocational Services Jun 14 SVS RIVERSIDE 1
Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station Jun 14 METROLINK 1
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,256 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC