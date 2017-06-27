Bright Futures Academy in Riverside a " suspended after a studenta s...

State education officials have cleared Bright Futures Academy, an embattled school for special needs children, to again accept new students at its Riverside campus. The California Department of Education suspended admissions at the school in March because of health and safety violations stemming from the death of Anthony Corona , an 18-year-old autistic student who died in December after an altercation on a school bus.

