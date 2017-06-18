Big-rig catches fire on 91 Freeway in Corona
A big-rig caught fire Sunday morning, June 18, on the 91 Freeway at Serfas Club Drive in Corona. The fire was reported at 10:09 a.m. in the eastbound lanes west of Serfas Club Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
