Andy Koch, rising 3-star DE, commits to Oregon State Beavers over Arizona, Colorado, others

Over the past few years under Gary Andersen, the Oregon State Beavers have raised their profile on the recruiting trail, regularly competing - and beating - fellow Pac-12 programs for coveted prospects. On Tuesday, Oregon State again beat out Pac-12 foes for a commitment, landing Scout three-star defensive end Andy Koch over offers from Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State and Washington State.

