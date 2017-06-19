Andy Koch, rising 3-star DE, commits to Oregon State Beavers over Arizona, Colorado, others
Over the past few years under Gary Andersen, the Oregon State Beavers have raised their profile on the recruiting trail, regularly competing - and beating - fellow Pac-12 programs for coveted prospects. On Tuesday, Oregon State again beat out Pac-12 foes for a commitment, landing Scout three-star defensive end Andy Koch over offers from Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Harvard, Iowa State and Washington State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DrugsYosemite Circle
|1 hr
|NO to Illegal Drugs
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|17 hr
|CassH
|4,849
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 17
|Eman
|21
|Review: California Department of Rehabilitation
|Jun 14
|DEPT OF REHABILIT...
|1
|Review: Inland Regional Center
|Jun 14
|INLAND REGIONAL C...
|1
|Review: Social Vocational Services
|Jun 14
|SVS RIVERSIDE
|1
|Review: Riverside-Hunter Park Metrolink Station
|Jun 14
|METROLINK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC