Acology Canada Division Booming; The Big Year Ahead

Acology Inc. announced today that Canadian operations have recorded a 30% increase in sales over the same time last year, justifying the work and investment made in that country in the last quarter of 2016. In anticipation of total legalization, now seen by lawmakers as a certainty by mid-2018, Acology continues to position itself and its' premiere product, the Medtainera , as the perfect solution for growers and dispensaries to safely package cannabis in accordance with regulations established by the Canadian health care service.

