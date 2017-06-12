Acology Canada Division Booming; The Big Year Ahead
Acology Inc. announced today that Canadian operations have recorded a 30% increase in sales over the same time last year, justifying the work and investment made in that country in the last quarter of 2016. In anticipation of total legalization, now seen by lawmakers as a certainty by mid-2018, Acology continues to position itself and its' premiere product, the Medtainera , as the perfect solution for growers and dispensaries to safely package cannabis in accordance with regulations established by the Canadian health care service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake Jewish con man Ari Crockett in my home! (Jan '12)
|Tue
|JD Cahill
|22
|HorseThief Canyon, Is it really Haunted? (Dec '11)
|Jun 8
|El Cerrito raised
|16
|time for lalo's tire's to shut down! adios l... (Aug '11)
|Jun 4
|El Cerrito raised
|19
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Corona Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|life
|4
|Medical marijuana advocates speak out on Prop. 19 (Oct '10)
|May 19
|machine 94
|89
|Collett/Promenade Apts
|May '17
|Stop the insanity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC