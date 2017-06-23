91 Freeway toll lanes getting another...

91 Freeway toll lanes getting another rate increase in July

11 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Commuters travel on the newly opened 91 Freeway toll lanes as traffic head westbound near Lincoln Avenue in Corona on Monday, March 20, 2017. The $1.4 billion project added two toll lanes and one general-use lane in each direction on an 8-mile stretch from Interstate 15. Since opening in March, the new 91 Freeway toll lanes have already seen one rate increase .

