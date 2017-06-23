91 Freeway toll lanes getting another rate increase in July

Commuters travel on the newly opened 91 Freeway toll lanes as traffic head westbound near Lincoln Avenue in Corona on Monday, March 20, 2017. The $1.4 billion project added two toll lanes and one general-use lane in each direction on an 8-mile stretch from Interstate 15. Since opening in March, the new 91 Freeway toll lanes have already seen one rate increase .

