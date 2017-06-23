63-year Corona woman sentenced in dis...

63-year Corona woman sentenced in disability fraud case

A 63-year Corona woman this week was sentenced to two years in state prison and ordered to pay restitution totaling nearly $500,000 in a disability fraud case, the Riverside County District Attorney's office announced Friday, June 23. In April, Shyamali Ginadari Perera, pleaded guilty to 57 felony counts and admitted the aggravated white-collar crime enhancement, the statement said. A plea to the court means a defendant enters guilty pleas to all counts and admits all enhancements on the criminal complaint.

