10-car pileup on 91 Freeway in Corona snarls westbound traffic

A pileup involving about 10 cars blocked lanes on the 91 Freeway and snarled westbound traffic Monday morning, June 5. A 10-car pileup on the 91 West in Corona blocked all lanes Monday morning, June 5. The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Serfas Club Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Initial reports show that a vehicle crashed into a van, then more cars were involved.

