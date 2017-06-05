10-car pileup on 91 Freeway in Corona snarls westbound traffic
A pileup involving about 10 cars blocked lanes on the 91 Freeway and snarled westbound traffic Monday morning, June 5. A 10-car pileup on the 91 West in Corona blocked all lanes Monday morning, June 5. The crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Serfas Club Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Initial reports show that a vehicle crashed into a van, then more cars were involved.
