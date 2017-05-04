Wesley Snipes' Thriller the Recall Set for Limited Theatrical Release This June
Bridgegate Pictures , in association with Minds Eye Entertainment, announces the limited theatrical release on June 2nd of THE RECALL, an Action/Horror thriller, starring Hollywood legend Wesley Snipes . When five friends vacation at a remote lake house, their expectations of a good time are interrupted by an alien invasion of Earth and a mass-abduction.
