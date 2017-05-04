Wesley Snipes' Thriller the Recall Se...

Wesley Snipes' Thriller the Recall Set for Limited Theatrical Release This June

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Bridgegate Pictures , in association with Minds Eye Entertainment, announces the limited theatrical release on June 2nd of THE RECALL, an Action/Horror thriller, starring Hollywood legend Wesley Snipes . When five friends vacation at a remote lake house, their expectations of a good time are interrupted by an alien invasion of Earth and a mass-abduction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12) 13 hr Patricia Parks 20
News You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El... Wed Solarman 1
Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA Apr 30 RIVERSIDE TRANSIT... 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Apr 29 slick 55
I've got a Secret ;) (Apr '12) Apr 29 Secret 5
Quail Valley Blue Baby Scam Apr 27 Libi A Uremovic 2
News State to close Chino youth authority facility (Aug '09) Apr 26 Holscad 35
See all Corona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corona Forum Now

Corona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Corona, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC