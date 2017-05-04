Wal-Mart supercenter on its way to Eastvale
EASTVALE >> Eastvale city council members recently voted to approve a new shopping center to be anchored by a Wal-Mart supercenter, called Eastvale Crossings. The project, planned for the southeast corner of Limonite and Archibald avenues, was approved unanimously April 26. The Wal-Mart will be 192,000 square feet and also feature a gas station on 25-plus acres, according to city documents.
