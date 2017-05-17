Tehama Arts Council student art contest winners announced
The Tehama County Arts Council recently announced the winners of its annual Student Art Contest for 2017 with a theme of Treasure. The First Place winners for the four divisions were Luiscarlos Corona Ramos from Antelope, Anthony Rosales of Sacred Heart, Christian Bennett of Vista Prep and Sara Bushnell of Red Bluff High.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Corona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chino Hills isn't free of gangs (Feb '08)
|41 min
|OllllllO
|55
|Child care program continues through December (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Papajohn
|8
|Collett/Promenade Apts
|May 12
|Stop the insanity
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Looking for a female maltese to bred with my ma... (Nov '12)
|May 4
|Patricia Parks
|20
|You Don't Have to Wait for Tesla to Get Your El...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Review: Riverside Transit Agency RTA
|Apr 30
|RIVERSIDE TRANSIT...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC