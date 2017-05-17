Tehama Arts Council student art conte...

Tehama Arts Council student art contest winners announced

The Tehama County Arts Council recently announced the winners of its annual Student Art Contest for 2017 with a theme of Treasure. The First Place winners for the four divisions were Luiscarlos Corona Ramos from Antelope, Anthony Rosales of Sacred Heart, Christian Bennett of Vista Prep and Sara Bushnell of Red Bluff High.

