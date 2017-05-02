Search warrant hints at what investigators were digging for at graveyard
A copy of the search warrant obtained Monday, May 1, hints at what they hunted for. The operators of a Corona pauper's cemetery are being investigated for possible felonies connected to unmarked graves, according to a copy of the search warrant obtained Monday, May 1. Corona Police and District Attorney's investigators were seen excavating dirt last Wednesday, April 26, at Corona Sunnyslope Cemetery's lower-level, fenced-off potter's field, where allegations arose in the 1980s and 1990s that land containing historic gravesites had been sold and desecrated.
