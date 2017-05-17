Scouting helps earn Corona dad Father of the Year award
It's that tradition that prompted him to be named one of four Inland Fathers of the Year by the Father's Day Council and the American Diabetes Association. The Father of the Year awards ceremony is held in 30 cities across America; the award recognizes men for their community involvement.
