Rubidoux man gets 120 years in slaying of Moreno Valley man in Redlands

A Rubidoux man was sentenced to 120 years to life in state prison on Friday, May 19, for his role in the shooting death of a Moreno Valley man outside a Redlands nightclub, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office announced. Anthony Tolbert, 27, was sentenced in the slaying of Kevin Decatur, 22, of Moreno Valley, who had performed at the Cancun Bar and Grill on Jan. 20, 2013.

