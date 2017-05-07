Pedestrian killed in Corona hit-and-run; driver, passenger sought

The man - whose name has not yet been released by authorities - was crossing the street in the 800 block of Avenida Del Vista about 11:45 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north struck him, according to a Corona Police Department news release. The driver didn't stop to help the victim but continued north to a nearby parking lot, then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot along with a passenger in the truck.

